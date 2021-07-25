With eye on polls, Jai Ram goes on inauguration spree

With byelections to the three assembly segments and one parliamentary segment drawing near, Himachal chief minister (HP) Jai Ram Thakur continued with his foundation-stone laying spree. Thakur during his day-long tour to his home constituency, Seraj, inaugurated and laid foundation stones (LIS) of developmental projects worth about ₹5 crore in different parts of the constituency. He inaugurated a lift irrigation schemes in Saroa and Tandi gram panchayats at a cost of ₹60.22 lakh and ₹70 lakh respectively.

Jai Ram also inaugurated a ₹1.23-crore forest rest house in Dharot, and ₹43.06 lakh building to provide additional accommodation to Government Senior Secondary School, Dadoh.

He also announced ₹11,000 each for all Mahila Mandals present on the occasion from his discretionary fund. He announced ₹5 lakh for improvement of link road in Kandi panchayat and ₹2 lakh each for two link roads in Saroa panchayat. He announced starting of Science classes at Government Senior Secondary School. Bathli.

The chief minister addressed public meetings at Saroa, Bara, Keolidhar and Dadoh in Seraj Assembly Constituency.

Addressing a public meeting at Saroa, the CM said the area was once part of Nachan Vidhan Sabha area and now in Seraj Vidhan Sabha due to delimitation and thanked the people of the area for giving their wholehearted support to him.

“Despite the corona pandemic, the state government ensured that the pace of development was uninterrupted,” he said and added that the state government took effective steps for Covid-19 management and ensured that there were adequate facilities for treatment of patients. “Sufficient availability of oxygen, ventilators, beds and medicines were ensured in all parts of the state,” he said.

Jai Ram said that during the three-and-a-half-year tenure of the state Government, there was not even a single case of any irregularity. He said his government ensured balanced development of every area of the state. He said that recently he opened sub-divisional magistrate’s offices at Jubbal, Kotkhai and Nirmand to ensure equitable development of these areas. He said that about ₹50 crore were being spent on water supply schemes in about eight neighbouring panchayats of the area.