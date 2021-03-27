Home / Cities / Others / With S-I’s killer yet to be arrested, Agra cops not to celebrate Holi
Even as the killer of sub-inspector (S-I) Prashant Kumar Yadav is yet to be arrested, the Agra police have decided not to celebrate Holi this year, to mourn the loss of the S-I
By HT Correspondent, Agra:
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Even as the killer of sub-inspector (S-I) Prashant Kumar Yadav is yet to be arrested, the Agra police have decided not to celebrate Holi this year, to mourn the loss of the S-I.

The accused Vishwanath Singh, involved in the killing of S-I Yadav, continues to evade his arrest after he shot S-I Yadav dead on Wednesday.

A dozen police teams have been constituted and sent to other districts and states and the surveillance team is also involved in tracing the accused, stated Satyajeet Gupta, the superintendent of police (Rural) for Agra west.

“We are doing our best to nab the accused and teams are being sent to nearby districts and states,” SP said.

The absconding accused is now carrying a reward of Rs50,000, declared by the then Inspector General (IG) A Satish Ganesh.

Meanwhile, the Agra police have decided not to celebrate Holi, to mourn the death of their 35-year-old associate. The cops have called off the Holi celebration, scheduled on the next day of Holi.

“It had been an unfortunate incident that we lost our colleague, and his family is still to revive from shock and grief. As such, the decision has been taken not to celebrate Holi this year,” said a police official.

It may be recalled that a police sub-inspector (S-I) was shot dead when he arrived to resolve a dispute between two brothers at Naharra village under the Khandoli police station limits in Agra district on Wednesday evening. The S-I was identified as Prashant Kumar Yadav (35). One of the warring brothers was the accused in the murder of the policeman.

Expressing grief over the S-I’s killing, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced a compensation of 50 lakh to the bereaved family, a government job to a dependent and a road would be named after the sub-inspector, said the additional chief secretary (Home).

The sub-inspector had reached unarmed to resolve a dispute between the two brothers over a potato crop, after the information about the same was received at the police station. The accused brother is absconding after the incident.

