Woman allegedly murdered by friend near Varanasi

A 30-year-old woman was killed, allegedly by her friend, in Matuka village (Takhu’s Baoli) under the Kapsethi police station area, on Thursday, police said.

A police officer said that the deceased, Kanchan Patel, 30, was a resident of Matuka. Her husband, Sanjai Patel, is posted as land testing officer in district Mirzapur. She used to run a beauty parlour in a room of her house.

The officer said that Rakhi Verma, in her late 20s, lived some distance from her house. Rakhi was a close friend of Kanchan’s. They used to spend a lot of time together. On Thursday morning, at around 9 am, Rakhi called Kanchan home.

The officer said that after some time, Rakhi’s kin dialled Kanchan’s husband and asked him to take his wife back. Sanjai reached Rakhi’s house where his wife was lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. A shovel was lying next to her. Rakhi was sitting on a cot in the room.

On information, a police team from Kapsethi police station reached the spot and took the accused into custody and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Additional SP, rural, Neeraj Pandey, circle officer, Baragaon, Jagdish Kaliraman, inspected the spot and questioned locals to ascertain the cause of the incident. An initial probe revealed that Rakhi was angry with Kanchan over some issue. Pandey said that the accused was being interrogated.