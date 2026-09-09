Woman constable dies by suicide at Kaushambi police station, probe ordered

A 28-year-old woman constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting herself with her service INSAS rifle while on sentry duty at the women’s police station in Kaushambi on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the reason behind the suicide was not immediately known (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The constable, a native of Ghazipur district and a member of the 2025 batch, was posted at the women’s police station under Manjhanpur Kotwali. According to police, it was her first posting.

The incident occurred around 10am when she entered the police station office carrying the government-issued rifle. Police said she shot herself shortly afterwards. The bullet struck her neck and exited through her head.

The office was empty at the time of the incident, DSP Manjhanpur Saurabh Samant said.

Hearing the gunshot, the station house officer and other police personnel rushed to the spot and found the constable critically injured. She was taken to the medical college hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Senior police officials, including SP Satyanarayan Prajapat, ASP Amita Singh and DSP Saurabh Samant, reached the spot and inspected the scene. A forensic team collected evidence, while police also examined CCTV footage of the incident. IG Prayagraj Ajay Mishra later inspected the spot and took information about the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the reason behind the suicide was not immediately known. The SP has assigned the inquiry into the circumstances and possible reasons behind the suicide to the ASP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the reason behind the suicide was not immediately known. The SP has assigned the inquiry into the circumstances and possible reasons behind the suicide to the ASP. {{/usCountry}}

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“The woman constable died by suicide after shooting herself. The reason is not clear yet. The inquiry into the cause of the suicide has been entrusted to the ASP. The reason will be ascertained soon,” SP Satyanarayan Prajapat said.