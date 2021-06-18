Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Woman cop helps save abandoned new-born
others

Woman cop helps save abandoned new-born

PRAYAGRAJ: Timely response by a woman police constable helped save the life of a new-born girl who was found abandoned in the bushes in a village under Koraon police station of trans-Yamuna region here on Friday morning
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 11:32 PM IST
HT Image

PRAYAGRAJ: Timely response by a woman police constable helped save the life of a new-born girl who was found abandoned in the bushes in a village under Koraon police station of trans-Yamuna region here on Friday morning. The woman cop lost no time in taking the new-born to the hospital where she was given treatment.

Locals and senior police officials appreciated the efforts of the police team, especially the woman cop who saved the life of the new-born and tended to her.

According to reports, some women heard the wails of a new-born from deep inside the thick bushes at Pasna Jawain village and informed police. A team of Koraon police on patrol duty immediately rushed to the spot. Woman constable Pihu Singh lost no time in entering the thick vegetation and rescuing the new-born girl who was left alone to die amid rain and threat of wild animals.

Constable Pihu wrapped the new-born in her arms to give her warmth while she was rushed to a local hospital. The doctors there informed that the baby was born only a few hours back. After being given primary treatment, she was taken to another hospital in the city by constable Pihu where the new-born is kept under watch of a child specialist.

The immediate response given by police team and outstanding efforts of constable Pihu Singh were appreciated by locals.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said the woman constable’s efforts to save the new-born’s life were worth appreciating. Such acts helped in bridging the gap between police and common people, he added.

To note, some time back, two constables on night duty helped a family in taking a pregnant woman to a nearby hospital after their auto had a breakdown at midnight in trans-Yamuna area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP