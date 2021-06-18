Woman cop helps save abandoned new-born

PRAYAGRAJ: Timely response by a woman police constable helped save the life of a new-born girl who was found abandoned in the bushes in a village under Koraon police station of trans-Yamuna region here on Friday morning. The woman cop lost no time in taking the new-born to the hospital where she was given treatment.

Locals and senior police officials appreciated the efforts of the police team, especially the woman cop who saved the life of the new-born and tended to her.

According to reports, some women heard the wails of a new-born from deep inside the thick bushes at Pasna Jawain village and informed police. A team of Koraon police on patrol duty immediately rushed to the spot. Woman constable Pihu Singh lost no time in entering the thick vegetation and rescuing the new-born girl who was left alone to die amid rain and threat of wild animals.

Constable Pihu wrapped the new-born in her arms to give her warmth while she was rushed to a local hospital. The doctors there informed that the baby was born only a few hours back. After being given primary treatment, she was taken to another hospital in the city by constable Pihu where the new-born is kept under watch of a child specialist.

The immediate response given by police team and outstanding efforts of constable Pihu Singh were appreciated by locals.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said the woman constable’s efforts to save the new-born’s life were worth appreciating. Such acts helped in bridging the gap between police and common people, he added.

To note, some time back, two constables on night duty helped a family in taking a pregnant woman to a nearby hospital after their auto had a breakdown at midnight in trans-Yamuna area.