Woman cop, minor cousin jump before running train, die

The two were standing at platform no. 3 and jumped off to the track as the goods train approached and died on the spot, police said, quoting eyewitnesses. (Representational image)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 09:29 PM IST
By Prasun K Mishra, Bhabua

A newly recruited woman constable and her minor cousin committed suicide by jumping before a running goods train at Bhabua Road railway station in Bihar on Monday, police said.

The two were standing at platform no. 3 and jumped off to the track as the goods train approached and died on the spot, police said, quoting eyewitnesses.

The 23-year-old constable and her 17-year-old cousin hailed from separate villages in Siwan district, as per documents found in their bags, station house officer Ram Sewak Singh of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said .

The constable lived in a rented house at Bhabua along with her mother, brother and maternal uncle. The cousin had come to their place on September 26.

In his written statement to GRP , the constable’s maternal uncle has said she had gone to the railway station to see off her cousin.

As there was no suicidal note left, the GRP was investigating the case to ascertain if it was a suicide or an accident, SHO Singh said.

The constable was posted in the office of Kaimur’s superintendent of police.

A senior police officer said though she was recruited as a female constable, she was a transgender and had initiated medical consultations for sex change.

