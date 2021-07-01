Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman crushed to death by tractor, mother critical

By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:05 PM IST
A woman was killed and her old mother critically injured when a speeding tractor ran over them on NH 2 at Lalapur market in Kaimur district on Thursday, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Priyanshu Devi, was returning from famous Mundeshwari Bhawani temple along with her husband Anshu Gupta, mother Prabha Devi and two-month-old son on a bike. They were bound for their village in adjacent Rohtas district, the police said.

On way at Lalapur market, Gupta, who was driving the bike, lost balance and the vehicle upturned, throwing off the woman, her infant son and her mother on the road.

Meanwhile, a speeding tractor, coming from opposite side, ran over the two women, killing Priyanshu on the spot. Her critically injured mother was rushed to Varanasi for treatment. The infant was unhurt, the police said.

Kaimur’s superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar said a case of lodged and hunt is on for the driver who fled the spot after the accident.

