Woman dies after kutcha house wall collapses in Prayagraj

A woman died after a rain-soaked wall of a kutcha house collapsed on her while she was trying to take out fodder for her cattle. Following the tragedy, the family members, overwhelmed with grief, initially refused to cremate the body. For representation only (File)

According to reports, Vijay Kumari, 55, wife of Ramji Yadav and a resident of Chalga Basti in Dighiya village under the Manda police station limits in Prayagraj, had gone to retrieve stored fodder for domestic cattle from a kutcha structure around 5 PM on Sunday. The house had been waterlogged due to continuous rain over the past two weeks.

While she was inside, one of the weakened walls suddenly collapsed, burying her under the debris.

Her family members rushed to the spot, pulled her out from under the rubble, and took her to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following the incident, the Gram Pradhan of Dighiya informed both the police and the lekhpal. According to Vicky Gupta, in-charge of the Dighiya police outpost, the deceased’s family declined to allow a post-mortem examination. The body was subsequently handed over to them.