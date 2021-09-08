Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Woman engineer killed as car skids off road in Kinnaur
others

Woman engineer killed as car skids off road in Kinnaur

A woman junior engineer was killed and another person got injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off and fell on the banks of Satluj river, 200m below road, near Tapri in Kinnaur, Himachal, police said on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Shimla/dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Boulders being removed during the restoration work of the Shimla-Kinnaur highway on Tuesday which was closed due to a landslide at Jeori. (ANI)

A woman junior engineer was killed and another person got injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off and fell on the banks of Satluj river, 200m below road, near Tapri in Kinnaur, Himachal, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Divya Mehta, 30, a resident of Ramni village in Nichar tehsil, who worked with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Bhabanagar, and the injured is Meena Kumari, 37, from Changav.

Kinnaur superintendent of police (SP) said the victims were on their way from NHAI’s Bhabanagar office towards Tapri. Rattan said a rescue ream comprising cops from Tapri police station and disaster management personnel from JSW rushed to the spot.

Body of the deceased was recovered and the injured was referred to Reckon Peo after giving first aid at Choltu hospital.

Sub-divisional magistrate Nichar Manmohan Singh has provided immediate relief of 20,000 to kin of the deceased and 10,000 to the injured.

NH-5 still closed

RELATED STORIES

The Shimla-Kinnaur highway (NH-5) remained closed for traffic for the second consecutive day even as PWD authorities put all efforts to restore the road. The highway was closed after a massive landslide hit Jeori in Rampur subdivision on Monday morning.

Rampur SDM Yadvinder Paul said the restoration work was halted multiple times due to shooting stones.

“It is likely to be opened by the evening. However, vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the stretch as a precautionary measure due to eminent threat of shooting stones,” he said.

He said the hillside along the road started caving in on Saturday. A big crack developed on Monday before the slope came crashing down. Wangtu-Kaphanu road in Kinnaur also remained blocked due to continuous rock-fall.

Yellow weather alert till Sept 11

Meanwhile, the MeT department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightening in at least 10 districts of Himachal till September 11.

People were advised to avoid venturing near water bodies. Monsoon was normal in state on Tuesday with some places receiving heavy to moderate rain.

Naina Devi in Bilaspur was the wettest recording 125mm rainfall, followed by 72mm in Hamirpur, 30mm in Jhandutta, 29mm in Nahan.

Jogindernagar in Mandi got 26mm rainfall, Mandi 22mm, Bhoranj and Bharari 18mm each, Ghumarwin 7mm, and Palampur, Paonta Sahib and Mehre 6mm each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

179 Covid cases, 5 deaths in a day in Himachal

Himachal to create special cell to assist institutions, SHGs through agri infra fund

British delegation visits Varanasi to discuss key areas of collaboration with BHU

Dengue control on lines of Covid-19 management: Varanasi DM
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP