Woman found dead in pool of blood after fire breaks out in Ahmedabad flat

A firefighting team which went to douse fire in a flat in Ahmedabad on Friday morning found a woman dead in a pool of blood inside the house while her husband was seen lying on the floor with stab wounds, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation has shown that Anita Baghel and her husband Anil Baghel had got into a fight and two knives were recovered from the flat.

The incident took place around 10am in the morning in Godrej Garden City’s Eden V Block near SG Highway in Ahmedabad when the husband returned home after dropping his two kids to school. The fire department was alerted by the neighbours, who saw smoke bellowing out of the flat.

“When the fire fighting team reached the location, they found the body of Anita Baghel with blood around it. There were cut marks on her body including her neck. The couple had got into fight over a household matter. Both the husband and the wife were stabbed with a sharp object. The wife could have died due to suffocation,” said V S Vanzara, police inspector, Chandkheda police station.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of her death. A team from the forensic science laboratory is also investigating the matter.

The police have questioned the husband.

“The husband has claimed that his wife attacked him with a knife and he also used a knife for self-defence. He has alleged in his statement that using the knife his wife cut off the gas pipeline connection in the kitchen which led to the fire. He has also alleged that his wife slit her own throat after attacking him,” said Vanzara.