Woman, friend held for failed robbery bid at sister’s house

New Delhi: To fund her drinking habit, a 21-year-old woman allegedly planned a failed robbery attempt at her sister’s house in Nilothi Extension in outer Delhi along with two of her friends who executed it on Saturday afternoon, police said on Monday.

While the woman, Jyoti alias Pari, and one of friends, Sunny (24), have been arrested, the police are now looking for the third suspect, identified as Saif. Police said the woman had become friends with the two men last year while playing PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular mobile games that was banned in India last September along with 176 other Chinese apps.

Police said both Jyoti, who previously worked with a businessman dealing in used cars, and Sunny, who worked in a printing press, had lost their jobs during the lockdown.

Jyoti needed money to sustain her drinking habit so she planned a robbery at her sister’s house and included her two friends who were also in need of money. She had told them that her brother-in-law kept ₹50,000- ₹60,000 at home,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parvinder Singh.

On Saturday, after Jyoti’s brother-in-law Brijesh, who is into the house painting business, left home, she alerted her two friends. Around 1 pm, the two men knocked at the door and introduced themselves as Brijesh’s friends to his wife, Shashi, who opened the door, the DCP said.

“The duo pushed her inside and one of them pointed a pistol at her head. The other man shut her mouth and pinned her on the floor. They searched the house but could not find the money. They fled after locking the house from outside. Shashi raised an alarm and was rescued by her neighbours. She informed the police about the crime,” said DCP Singh, adding that a case was registered and investigation was taken up.

During the probe, the police said, investigators scanned the CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood and found that the suspects had arrived on a scooter that they had parked some 250 metres away from the complainant’s home.

When police noticed that the accused had left the scooter behind, they positioned two police personnel in plan clothes in the area to keep a vigil.

The personnel caught Sunny when he came by to take away the scooter after a few hours. During questioning, he also allegedly spilled the beans on Jyoti, who was also subsequently arrested. Police also seized a toy pistol used in the crime from Sunny.