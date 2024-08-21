Woman gangraped by eight people in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh, 6 arrested: Police

A 27-year-old tribal woman was gangraped by eight people in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, officials said on Wednesday. The accused had also threatened the woman after the incident after which they fled. (Representative file photo)

Six people have been arrested so far and the identification of the remaining two persons is underway, police said.

Inspector general of police, (Bilaspur range) Sanjeev Shukla said that the incident took place on Monday evening.

“The woman went to a local fair on Monday. She was known to one of the accused, and they both decided to meet near the local market. When the main accused met him, he was with the other accused people. According to the woman, she was raped by eight men, who were with the main accused,” said the IG.

The accused had also threatened the woman after the incident after which they fled.

“By Tuesday night, we had arrested six persons. Two of the accused are absconding. We are interrogating the arrested accused for the whereabouts and identity of the others involved and soon they will also be arrested,” said Divyag Patel, superintendent of police, Raigarh.

Pusaur police have registered a case of gang rape in the case and investigation is underway.

“We are not revealing the identity of the accused as it could hamper the investigation. The issue is serious,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, former state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the incident serious and demanded immediate arrest of all the accused and punishment for them.