Hisar police book 4 for gangrape of Mansa woman after offering her lift

Four persons were booked after a 28-year-old woman from Punjab’s Mansa alleged that she had been gangraped in Hisar’s Adampur on June 28 after being offered a lift in a private vehicle. Four persons were booked after a 28-year-old woman from Punjab’s Mansa alleged gangrape in Hisar’s Adampur. (HT File)

Three of the accused have been identified Sagar, Sher Singh, Salim Khan, all residents of Hisar, while the fourth is yet to be identified.

In a twist to the tale, Sagar’s mother cried foul, stating that the complainant was her son’s lover and had come to marry him, while the other three were facilitators.

As per the complaint registered at Bareta police station in Mansa, the woman, who was visiting her aunt in Fatehabad’s Ratia, was waiting at the bus stop on June 28 when the accused reached there and offered her lift.

“I initially hesitated, but later got into the car after they convinced me that they were also going to Mansa. But instead of driving to Mansa, they took me to Sagar’s house in Adampur where they raped me. The next day they took me to a kinnow grove in Rajasthan’s Bhadra and raped me again after forcibly giving me some drink,” she said.

The woman said that she had somehow managed to escape from there and called her acquaintance in Ratia, who along with one of his friends, came to Bhadra and took her to her aunt’s house.

A zero FIR was registered in Mansa and later forwarded to Adampur police in Hisar.

A senior cop in Hisar, while citing Sagar’s mother’s claims, said, “We are probing the case from all angles. The woman’s medical examination was conducted today (Saturday), and we can expect the reports by tomorrow. The matter will be clear once we question the accused.”

Investigating officer Darshan Singh said the accused are on the run and efforts are on to arrest them.