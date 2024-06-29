Minor ‘gangraped’ by Instagram friend, his aide

A Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) resident along with his aide abducted a minor girl, whom he met on Instagram, and allegedly gangraped her for five days after holding her captive in a room near Dehlon. The victim alleged that the accused have gangraped her multiple times. A Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) resident along with his aide abducted a minor girl, whom he met on Instagram, and allegedly gangraped her for five days after holding her captive in a room near Dehlon. The victim alleged that the accused have gangraped her multiple times. (Representative photo)

The 17-year-old victim, who is also a resident of Kharar, filed a complaint against the accused in Mohali. After lodging a Zero FIR the police sent the matter to Ludhiana police for further investigation.

The Dehlon police lodged an FIR against the accused, Jaspreet Singh alias Baaz, and Sahibdeep Singh, both residents of Kharar.

The victim stated that she met Jaspreet Singh alias Baaz on Instagram and befriended him. Baaz’s friend Sahibdeep used to chat from former’s Instagram account. The victim added that on May 12 the accused took her to Ludhiana on a bike on the pretext of paying obeisance at a shrine. Instead of taking her to the shrine, the accused took her to Dehlon and confined her in a room. The accused sedated her and gangraped her multiple times till May 16. The accused threatened her to keep mum.

ASI Sulakhan Singh said that the Mohali police have lodged a Zero FIR in the matter and sent it to Ludhiana for further action. An FIR under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc), 376 D (gang rape), 377 (unnatural offence), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.