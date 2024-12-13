Woman hangs two daughters, self in U.P’s Muzaffarnagar, reason unknown

A 30-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were found hanging in their home in Khanjapur village, under the city Kotwali area, in district Muzaffarnagar, on Thursday night. The girls were aged 4 and 7 years. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to SP(city), Muzaffarnagar, Satyanarayan Prajapat, the motive behind taking the step remains unclear. However, preliminary investigations suggest that a family feud might be the reason. “The woman was originally from Chandausi town of district Sambhal and got married eight years ago. Her family has been informed, and the matter will be clear once they arrive,” SP stated.

The woman’s husband works as a labourer in a paper mill. He returned home late on Thursday night from his workplace and found that the house was locked from inside with the lights off.

Assuming that his wife and daughters were elsewhere, he spent the night at a neighbour’s house. The following morning, after receiving no response to his knocks, he peered through a window and discovered the tragic scene.

The police recovered pieces of rope and a polythene packet from the spot, indicating the rope had been recently purchased. “It appears that the woman first hung her daughters and then herself,” the SP added.

The woman’s family is expected to arrive soon, and may shed more light on the situation.