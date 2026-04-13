Jajpur, The police have arrested five people, including a woman and her lover, for their alleged involvement in the murder of her husband in Odisha's Jajpur district, an officer said on Monday.

Woman, her lover, three others arrested for killing husband

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The police arrested them on Sunday on charges of murdering Somya Sagar Samal near Kalimegha under Jajpur Town police station in the district.

The 25-year-old man was shot dead while returning home after closing his shop on the night of April 6.

The arrested persons are deceased's wife Shubhashree Samal , Tapas Kumar Khilar , the prime accused, his sister Priti Prabha Priyadarshini , Ankit Thakuar and Suraj Singh , the police said.

According to the police, Subhashree used to work in a beauty parlour in Jajpur town when she came in contact with Priti Prabha, who was working there since 2020. During the course of time, Subhashree and Pritiprabha allegedly engaged in a same-sex relationship.

Subhashree used to go to Priti Prabha's house, and she fell in love with the latter's brother Tapas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Subhashree married Somya Sagar on July 14, 2024 and continued an extra-marital affair with Tapas, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Subhashree married Somya Sagar on July 14, 2024 and continued an extra-marital affair with Tapas, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} When the extra-marital affair and a same-sex relationship of his wife came to the notice of the deceased, he had allegedly rebuked both Tapas and his sister Pritiprabha and threatened them to stay off such unethical activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the extra-marital affair and a same-sex relationship of his wife came to the notice of the deceased, he had allegedly rebuked both Tapas and his sister Pritiprabha and threatened them to stay off such unethical activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This enraged Tapas, following which he planned to eliminate Somya Sagar, said Prasant Kumar Majhi, Jajpur Town SDPO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This enraged Tapas, following which he planned to eliminate Somya Sagar, said Prasant Kumar Majhi, Jajpur Town SDPO. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Tapas, who works as a driver in Rourkela, purchased a country-made gun and returned to Jajpur town on March 31, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Tapas, who works as a driver in Rourkela, purchased a country-made gun and returned to Jajpur town on March 31, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Tapas has availed a loan for ₹50,000 to purchase the weapon. While ₹49,000 was paid to the gun traders through his sister's UPI account, the remaining amount was paid to the gun traders at the time of delivery. Deceased's wife, Tapas, and his sister are all involved in executing the murder plan," Majhi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Tapas has availed a loan for ₹50,000 to purchase the weapon. While ₹49,000 was paid to the gun traders through his sister's UPI account, the remaining amount was paid to the gun traders at the time of delivery. Deceased's wife, Tapas, and his sister are all involved in executing the murder plan," Majhi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Acting on the complaint lodged by the victim's brother-in-law, police registered a case and arrested the five accused persons. Police also seized the phone of the deceased's wife and collected the CDR of it, he said.

"We found over 1,300 incoming and outgoing calls of the deceased's wife were from a particular number. We then collected details of that number and managed to apprehend Priti Prabha. Based on Priti Prabha's revelation, we managed to arrest the accused and then the gun suppliers," said the police officer.

Police have seized a country-made gun used in the crime, a motorcycle, and seven mobile phones as part of the investigation.

The police took the arrested accused to the spot of the murder for crime scene recreation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused were remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected by the court, the police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

jajpur odisha police murder See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON