Woman killed, husband critically hurt over parking dispute in Dwarka; 2 held

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman died, and her husband was left critically injured on Saturday after they were attacked by their neighbours over a parking dispute in Dwarka’s Bindapur area, a police officer said on Sunday. Police have registered a murder case and apprehended a 15-year-old boy and arrested his father in connection with the case (Photo for representation)

Police have registered a murder case and apprehended a 15-year-old boy and arrested his father in connection with the case, the officer said.

According to police, the Bindapur police station received a call about the stabbing incident around 2.50 pm.

Police found that the injured were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where the woman, identified as Aarti (single name), was declared dead on arrival, while her husband, Vicky, was referred to Safdarjung Hospital and remains critical. Arti worked as a house help, and Vicky at a telecom company.

Police said the accused and the victim’s family have known each other for years and are also distant relatives but were not on talking terms.

DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said the couple had got into a fight with their neighbours over the motorcycle parking. “The altercation escalated, and Arti and Vicky were stabbed,” the DCP said.

Police said, according to the initial probe, Aarti was not even involved in the altercation and was trying to stop it.

Arti’s mother, Susheela, said, “The accused and his son attacked my daughter for no reason. At first, they kicked my son-in-law’s bike, which was parked near a car. The bike got scratches. When Vicky confronted them, the accused started assaulting him. Arti went downstairs. She begged the accused to leave her husband. The minor took out a knife. He stabbed her in the abdomen.”

“He (Vicky) was stabbed three to four times. He is critical, and doctors say he has also lost a lot of blood. Who kills someone over a bike parking space? I want justice for my brother and sister-in-law,” said Vicky’s sister.

The incident occurred in an unauthorised colony with parking scarcity.