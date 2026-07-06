Woman killed in crocodile attack in Bahraich

: A 55-year-old woman was killed in a crocodile attack in Bahraich district. Her body was found nearly 15 hours after she went missing, officials said on Sunday.

Villagers gather near the body of the woman killed. (For representation only)

The victim, identified as Ketki, a resident of Mohkampurwa hamlet in Chapharia village under Sujauli police station, had left home around 6 pm on Saturday to attend her niece’s wedding in the nearby Hazaripurwa village. She did not return home after the ceremony.

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Her family and villagers searched for her throughout the night. Around 9 am on Sunday, villagers spotted a crocodile holding a woman’s body in its jaws in the Saryu River near Rampurwa village, around three kilometres from her home.

Villagers shouted and threw stones at the crocodile, forcing it to release the body before it retreated into the river. Local residents then entered the water and recovered the body.

Police said one of the woman’s legs had been completely eaten, while the other was badly injured. Bite marks were also found on her face and other parts of her body.

Station house officer Prakash Chandra Sharma said the woman may have gone near the river to relieve herself when the crocodile attacked her. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Police, revenue officials and the forest department reached the spot after receiving information. The incident has caused fear among people living in villages along the Saryu River, where crocodiles have been seen in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police, revenue officials and the forest department reached the spot after receiving information. The incident has caused fear among people living in villages along the Saryu River, where crocodiles have been seen in the past. {{/usCountry}}

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