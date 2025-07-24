Woman plots lover’s murder: Court sentences seven to life terms, fines each 1 lakh

A local court in Amroha district sentenced seven people, including a young woman, her fiancé, father, brother, and three accomplices, to life imprisonment for the murder of 24-year-old Mohd Uwais, a farmer’s son from Dhakka village under the Saidangali police station limits. The cold blooded murder took place on the night of January 2, 2024. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The court of additional sessions judge, Nasima Khanam, delivered the verdict after holding the accused guilty on Monday. All seven were handed life sentences on Tuesday and fined ₹1 lakh each.

Uwais was in a relationship with his neighbour Aksa, daughter of Irshad. Despite her family finalising her engagement to Mursaleen, a resident of Noorpur village, Aksa continued to remain in touch with Uwais.

However, tensions escalated when Aksa allegedly informed Mursaleen that Uwais was harassing her. Rather than seeking legal help, the duo devised a plan to eliminate Uwais. Mursaleen enlisted the help of his friends — Amit (resident of Koovi village), Pintu (from Peethkheda), and Sethi (from Tughlaqabad, under Rajabpur police station) — as well as Aksa’s father, Irshad and brother, Nawazish.

According to the police, on the night of January 2, 2024, Aksa called Uwais around midnight under the pretext of giving him a new SIM card and lured him outside her house. Uwais arrived with his cousin Shamshad, but Aksa persuaded him to send Shamshad away. However, Shamshad stayed nearby and hid in the shadows.

As Uwais reached the house, the accused, waiting in ambush, grabbed and shot him dead in a planned assault. The eyewitness account of cousin Shamshad would later become the prosecution’s strongest pillar.

Following the murder, Uwais’s father lodged an FIR against Irshad, Aksa, Nawazish, and Ayaan. During investigation, the names of Mursaleen, Amit, Pintu, and Sethi also emerged. However, police later dropped Ayaan’s name from the chargesheet due to lack of evidence.

The accused had earlier approached the Allahabad high court for bail, but their petitions were rejected. The high court instead directed the trial court to complete the hearing and deliver its verdict within one year — a directive that was successfully met, the additional district government counsel informed.