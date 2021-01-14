Woman sarpanch’s son, ex-sarpanch killed in group clash in Gurdaspur village

A former sarpanch was among two people killed in firing between two groups of Congress supporters over the development of a cremation ground at Maccharwal village in Dera Baba Nanak sub division of Gurdaspur district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Hardial Singh, 42, a former sarpanch, and Manjit Singh, 40, whose mother Gurmeet Kaur is the sarpanch of the village.

Police said the incident took place at 9.30am when construction work was on at the village cremation ground.

Dera Baba Nanak deputy superintendent of police Surinderpal Singh said both the victims are related and had been at loggerheads. He said one of the groups had started the construction at the cremation ground, while the other was opposed it.

Sources said members of both groups opened indiscriminate fire that left Hardial and Manjit injured.

Superintendent of police, investigation, Tejbir Singh said the two were rushed to hospitals in Amritsar where they died.