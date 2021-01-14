Woman sarpanch’s son, ex-sarpanch killed in group clash in Gurdaspur village
A former sarpanch was among two people killed in firing between two groups of Congress supporters over the development of a cremation ground at Maccharwal village in Dera Baba Nanak sub division of Gurdaspur district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Hardial Singh, 42, a former sarpanch, and Manjit Singh, 40, whose mother Gurmeet Kaur is the sarpanch of the village.
Police said the incident took place at 9.30am when construction work was on at the village cremation ground.
Dera Baba Nanak deputy superintendent of police Surinderpal Singh said both the victims are related and had been at loggerheads. He said one of the groups had started the construction at the cremation ground, while the other was opposed it.
Sources said members of both groups opened indiscriminate fire that left Hardial and Manjit injured.
Superintendent of police, investigation, Tejbir Singh said the two were rushed to hospitals in Amritsar where they died.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draped in PPE suits, farmers carry out fumigation drives at Singhu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water supply to be disrupted in south Delhi today and tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nod for protest can’t be given as prohibitory orders in place, police inform HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Day 3 of education conference, experts suggest ways to improve teaching
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU to act against teachers for not ‘cooperating’ during admission process last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers still on Covid-19 duty, govt schools raise concerns over school reopening
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vehicles, unclean household fuels major contributors of CO in Delhi, govt study finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt restructures SCERT, DIET for better teacher training opportunities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will implement steps to ensure proper post-Covid care, govt tells HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spas allowed to reopen after almost a year by HC, with strict guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport gets genome sequencing lab to check for new virus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt releases ₹938 crore for MCDs, say BJP’s corruption has rendered civic bodies bankrupt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fifth sero survey kicks off in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave to continue Delhi, air quality to get worse, warn monitoring agencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi extends quarantine orders for UK returnees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox