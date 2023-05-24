Woman, 20, shot dead by fiancée in Pratapgarh

PRAYAGRAJ A woman was allegedly shot dead by her fiancée on suspicion of having an affair with another man. The incident took place at Sangapatti village under Patti police station of Prayagraj district on Wednesday morning. An FIR has been lodged against the accused on the complaint of Chandrabhan Singh, the woman’s father, said police.

For Representation Only (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A resident of Sangapatti village, Karishma (20) was engaged to get married to Rakesh (aka Rinku) of Katra Indrakunwar locality in Kotwali area. Their marriage was to take place on June 25. However, on Tuesday night, Rinku called Karishma outside her house while other members of the family were asleep. In the wee hours, Rinku took Karishma to the back side of her house and shot her in the chest.

When Karishma’s mother Draupadi woke up around 5 am, she found her daughter missing. Later, Karishma’s body was found lying behind the house with a bullet wound in her chest. Other family members and locals also reached the spot and found a country-made pistol and an empty cartridge close to the crime scene.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Circle Officer Patti Dilip Singh and SHO Nandlal Singh reached the spot and took the body into custody. An hour later, police learnt that Karishma’s fiancée Rinku had jumped into Gujri river, which flows close from the incident spot. Rinku was somehow rescued by locals and admitted to Raniganj CHC. Later, police took Rinku into custody after Karishma’s kin accused him of murder.

Karishma’s father Chandrabhan alleged that Rinku used to argue with her over her alleged affair with another man. SP Pratapgarh Satpal Antil said prima facie it appears that the woman was killed by her fiancée.

Woman assaulted by neighbours over reaping of field, dies

In yet another crime reported from the region, a 40-year-old woman, who was assaulted and injured by her neighbours over reaping of fields, died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday in Pratapgarh. An FIR has been lodged in this connection and body has been sent for autopsy, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A resident of Peeng village under Maheshganj police station, Kanchan Devi had gone to fields for reaping the crops on Tuesday where her neighbours assaulted her with a stick. Kanchan’s daughters rushed her to the CHC where doctors referred her to SRN hospital in Prayagraj. However, Kanchan succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. SHO Pramod Singh said that efforts were on to trace and arrest the culprits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON