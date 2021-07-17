Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Woman slips on cable duct in Mumbai, video goes viral
others

Woman slips on cable duct in Mumbai, video goes viral

A video claiming that a woman had slipped near an open manhole in Andheri, amid heavy rainfall and waterlogging on Friday morning, went viral on social media
By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON JUL 17, 2021 01:23 AM IST
HT Image

A video claiming that a woman had slipped near an open manhole in Andheri, amid heavy rainfall and waterlogging on Friday morning, went viral on social media. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarified that it was not a manhole but a cable duct inside the Metro construction site. BMC said the site was under Metro authorities and the lid of the cable duct was lifted by anti-social elements. Hence, they have covered the duct with a cover owing to safety of pedestrians.

