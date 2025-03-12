Woman, son killed over petty dispute in Kaushambi, one held

A 45-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son were fatally attacked with an axe and a pickaxe over a minor dispute in Kaju village under Charwa police station of Kaushambi district late Monday night. Both were rushed to the medical college hospital but could not be saved, police officials said. (Pic for representation only)

A case under relevant sections has been registered against a woman and her two sons from the same village in connection with the killings. While one of the accused has been nabbed, the other along with the woman is on the run. Three teams have been formed to nab the absconders, they added.

Meanwhile, IG Prem Kumar visited the site of the murders late in the night itself and taking a strong cognisance of the incident, ordered SP-Kaushambi Brijesh Kumar Srivastava to act against policemen for laxity following which three policemen, SHO of Charwa police station inspector Jagdish Kumar, area’s SI Mohammad Jamir and constable Sandeep were sent to police lines.

Police said that Sarabjeet aka Kallu (22), and his mother Sangeeta Devi (45), both residents of Kaju village under Charwa police station were murdered with an axe and a pickaxe inside their house on Monday night.

On the complaint of Kallu’s brother Ashish aka Satyajeet, the police registered a case of murder case against Sunny Saroj, his brother Shravan and their mother Shanti Devi.

The police team raided the village early Tuesday morning and arrested the accused Shravan. The main accused Sunny Saroj is absconding with his mother and efforts are on to nab them, the SP said.

As per the police, victim Sarabjeet and the accused Sunny were locked in a dispute for the past some weeks. According to villagers, Sarabjeet’s younger sister is mentally challenged. The accused used to make her run on errands and Sarabjeet did not like this. He often used to object which led to repeated disputes between the two.

On Monday night, as soon as Sarabjeet reached home, there was again a dispute on the same issue. Sunny and his friends started abusing Sarabjeet and when he protested, they attacked him with a pickaxe and an axe.

Sarabjeet sustained serious injuries and fell on the ground. Hearing his screams, his mother Sangeeta (45) rushed to his aid and was also attacked.