Chhattisgarh health worker raped, filmed by minor at knifepoint at workplace

A 32-year-old woman staffer was allegedly raped at knifepoint by a minor boy at a health centre in Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district on Friday afternoon, police said on Saturday.

The police have apprehended the 17-year-old accused and two of his accomplices, while one more accused in the case is absconding, an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place at a sub-health centre under Jhagrakhand police station limits. While the police have arrested one accused, the minor boy and his other accomplices are still on the run.

“On Friday, the minor along with three others reached the health centre. Subsequently, they threatened her with a knife and tied her hands and legs, following which the boy allegedly raped her. The accused also made video of the incident,” said Ajay Yadav, inspector general (IG) of Police, Surguja range. He said that a case was lodged on Saturday by the survivor, who came along with her family members.

Also Read | Raped by husband, stepson, UP woman writes to President seeking euthanasia

“A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Arms Act and Information Technology (IT) Act,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)