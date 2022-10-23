Raped by husband, stepson, UP woman writes to President seeking euthanasia

A 30-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly raped by her stepson, husband and his friends, has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking death by euthanasia saying that she has lost all her hope in justice.

“I have lost all my hope in justice. Despite court’s order, police have not arrested any of the accused named in the FIR lodged with Puranpur Kotwali Police Station on October 9. They are pressursising me to keep mum and also threatening me of dire consequences,” she said in the letter.

The woman said that three years after her divorce she got married to a 55-year-old farmer from Chandigarh in April. Soon after, her stepson approached her and forced her for an illicit relationship. He threatened her of dire consequences, following which she initially remained quiet and then it became a routine affair, she alleged.

She also said that she got pregnant and wanted to go for a DNA test, but she was forced to abort at a private hospital in Puranpur.

She further alleged that on July 18 she was taken to her husband’s farmhouse in Chandigarh, where her husband’s friend, a relative and two of his colleagues raped her. She said she had given a written complain to Puranpur police station but no action was initiated on her complaint.

She said she was left with no other option than to move to court, after which the court ordered to lodge an FIR in the matter.

Dinesh Kumar Prabhu, superintendent of police, Pilibhit said an FIR has been lodged by Puranpur Kotwali Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 D (gang-rape), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult). In the FIR, five people, including her husband and stepson, have been named.

Prabhu said that the police are investigating the matter and claimed that it is taking time as it is a complicated case.

The woman presently stays with her mother, two brothers and her six-year-old son, who is from her first marriage.