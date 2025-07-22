Woman tries to kill 10 family members by poisoning flour in UP

HT Correspondent The family became suspicious when a foul smell came from the flour while it was being kneaded for dinner (For representation only)

: A woman from Malkiya village in Kaushambi district has been arrested after allegedly trying to kill 10 members of her family, including her husband and two children, by mixing poison in flour on Sunday evening.

According to police, the incident took place in the Karari police station area. The family became suspicious when a foul smell came from the flour while it was being kneaded for dinner. When questioned, the woman admitted to mixing sulphas (a deadly pesticide) in the flour.

The husband, Brijesh Kumar Maurya, filed a complaint stating that his wife, Malti Devi, was preparing food when the women of the house noticed a strange smell. They informed Brijesh, who then questioned his wife. After repeated questioning, she confessed that she had mixed poison in the flour with the intention of killing the entire family.

She told her husband that she was tired of the behaviour of family members and had planned the act under the influence of her father, Kallu, and brother, Bajrangi, residents of Manouri village under Pipri police station limits. Brijesh immediately informed the local police and also contacted emergency services (Dial 112). The station house officer (SHO) of Karari police station, Vineet Singh, reached the scene with a forensic team around 9 pm and arrested Malti Devi. Her father and brother were later arrested as well.

Police have registered a case against all three accused. A sample of the poisoned flour has been sent for forensic testing. During police interrogation, Malti Devi claimed that her father and brother had been wrongly implicated. She said she acted alone and was deeply frustrated by how her family treated her. Her husband had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, where he had been working.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that Malti Devi confessed she had planned to poison her husband Brijesh Kumar, along with nine other family members and further investigation is underway.