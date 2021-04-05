Woman who accused Ludhiana MLA of rape alleges cyber bullying

The 45-year-old woman, who had accused Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains of rape, has claimed harassment through lewd messages and videos, police said.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh of Dehlon police said they had lodged a case under Sections 67 and 68 of the Information and Technology Act on the complaint of the woman, who alleged that she had been receiving derogatory messages from unidentified phone numbers since February 1.

Police are taking help from the cyber cell to trace the accused.

On November 16 last year, the woman had accused Bains of raping her and threatening to kill both her sons. Following this, the commissioner of police had marked an inquiry to joint commissioner of police (rural) Kanwardeep Kaur, who has yet to submit a report. Meanwhile, the woman had also moved the Punjab and Haryana high court, accusing the police of not registering an FIR in the matter.

Father injured in road mishap

The woman filed another complaint at the Dehlon station, claiming that a car hit her father’s scooter on April 1, causing him multiple injuries.

She said her father was going to Sarinh village on his scooter, when a speeding silver Maruti Suzuki Swift hit his two-wheeler near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified car driver at Dehlon police station.