Women commission slaps notice on Pappu Yadav after remarks on ‘women in politics’

The Bihar State Commission for Women on Tuesday served notice to independent Purnea MP, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, over his “disparaging” remarks on women in politics during a media interaction in Purnea on Monday. The video of Yadav’s comments was widely circulated on social media, drawing flak from political leaders. The commission has sought an explanation from the Purnea MP treating it as most urgent. (File photo)

In its letter to the MP dated April 21, the commission chairperson citing the video clip on social media took suo motu cognisance and demanded an explanation from the MP treating it as most urgent. “We have taken suo motu cognisance of the objectionable remarks made by the Purnea MP. Further action may be taken upon receipt of a reply from him,” commission chairperson Apsara said.

The MP, as per the shared video, is heard saying that “90 percent of women can’t enter politics without entering the room of the (male) politicians” while denouncing the predatory behaviour of politicians from the US to India.

“You asserted that women working in politics gain entry only by sharing a bed with one politician or another which deeply wounds the self respect and social dignity of women,” the commission letter says, demanding an explanation from the MP.

The commission in its notice to Yadav asked why a recommendation shouldn’t be made to the Lok Sabha speaker to shelve his membership. The notice strongly denounced his deplorable remark and sought his reply within three days of receiving the letter.

Yadav, who often remains in the eye of the storm, became the subject of scathing attacks from leaders of the BJP and other parties.

“Shocker statement! When the nation was pushing for Nari Shakti, see what a Cong-supported MP is saying!” BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said in a post on X.

Another BJP leader Tuhin Sinha, in his X post, described Yadav’s statement as “despicable and outrageous”.

“Pappu Yadav is abusing self-made women politicians. Will Priyanka Gandhi sack this obnoxious misogynist or does she endorse his views? Disgusting people,” he said.

Pappu Yadav didn’t reply to repeated attempts to contact him for his comments on the controversy.

His spokesperson, Rajesh Yadav, told HT that Yadav hadn’t yet received the notice and will reply as soon as he gets it. “Right now, he is in West Bengal,” he said.

(with agency inputs)