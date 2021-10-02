Women deserve same respect, social status as men: Cabinet minister Aruna Chaudhary

Women are no less than men and deserve the same respect and social status as them said cabinet minister Aruna Chaudhary during the ‘Dheeyan da Sanman’ programme at Government High School, Mundian Kalan, on Saturday.

The cabinet minister honoured a few girls on the occasion. Aruna also met the female hockey players of the government school and announced ₹3 lakh fund for a hockey academy there.

The school hockey team played an exhibition match. The winners were felicitated by the minister.

Punjabi singer, a former national hockey player, and Congress Halka in charge from Sahnewal, Satwinder Kaur Bitti, thanked Chaudhary for her support.

Issues warning to revenue officials

On the occasion, Aruna also directed officials of the revenue department to remain present in their offices for public dealing to avoid any departmental action for negligence.

Chaudhary directed the patwaris to work transparently and dedicatedly to resolve property-related issues of the people.

“Corruption or any kind of indiscipline by patwaris or any revenue officials will not be tolerated. They all need to work honestly and deliver their duties timely without harassing the public. Senior revenue officials should frequently keep a check on patwaris to ensure smooth flow of work,” said the minister.

She added that 700 new patwaris will be recruited in the revenue department in the state soon.