Women SHOs appointed in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh

Following the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath that at least one or more women be appointed as in-charge of police stations other than the one heading the Mahila Thana in every district, women SHOs have been appointed in Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts.

(Pic for representation)

In Pratapgarh, a woman SHO has been appointed in a police station other than Mahila Than after a gap of 10 years.

Commissioner of police Prayagraj Ramit Sharma on Thursday night appointed a woman SHO at Kydganj police station and also deployed five women sub-inspectors as incharge of police outposts in the district.

SHO of Kydganj police station Anil Bhagat has been transferred to Reserve Police Lines.

The postings were given following a meeting with the members of board for women cops. Inspector Rajni Chaudhary has been appointed as SHO Kydganj. She was earlier posted as additional inspector at Khuldabad police station. Sub-inspector Vandana Yadav has been given the charge of Station Road under Shahganj police station and sub-inspector Vinita Devi has been appointed as incharge Dashashwamedh Ghat under Daraganj police station.

Sub-inspector Jyoti has been appointed as incharge of Mehendauri police outpost under Shivkuti police station. Sub-inspector Anees Fatima as incharge of Rani Mandi police outpost under Atarsuiya police station while sub-inspector Jai Ambika Paswan as incharge of Lok Sewa Ayog police outpost under Civil Lines police station.

Meanwhile, in Pratapgarh, a woman cop has been given the charge as SHO after a gap of ten years. SP Pratapgarh Satpal Antil appointed inspector Rekha Devi as SHO of Kohdaur police station. Rekha Devi was earlier in Women Assistance Cell. Earlier in 2013, sub-inspector Drugawati was SHO Kohdaur in 2013.

