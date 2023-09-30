Women SHOs appointed in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh
In Pratapgarh, a woman SHO has been appointed in a police station other than Mahila Than after a gap of 10 years.
Following the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath that at least one or more women be appointed as in-charge of police stations other than the one heading the Mahila Thana in every district, women SHOs have been appointed in Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts.
Commissioner of police Prayagraj Ramit Sharma on Thursday night appointed a woman SHO at Kydganj police station and also deployed five women sub-inspectors as incharge of police outposts in the district.
SHO of Kydganj police station Anil Bhagat has been transferred to Reserve Police Lines.
The postings were given following a meeting with the members of board for women cops. Inspector Rajni Chaudhary has been appointed as SHO Kydganj. She was earlier posted as additional inspector at Khuldabad police station. Sub-inspector Vandana Yadav has been given the charge of Station Road under Shahganj police station and sub-inspector Vinita Devi has been appointed as incharge Dashashwamedh Ghat under Daraganj police station.
Sub-inspector Jyoti has been appointed as incharge of Mehendauri police outpost under Shivkuti police station. Sub-inspector Anees Fatima as incharge of Rani Mandi police outpost under Atarsuiya police station while sub-inspector Jai Ambika Paswan as incharge of Lok Sewa Ayog police outpost under Civil Lines police station.
Meanwhile, in Pratapgarh, a woman cop has been given the charge as SHO after a gap of ten years. SP Pratapgarh Satpal Antil appointed inspector Rekha Devi as SHO of Kohdaur police station. Rekha Devi was earlier in Women Assistance Cell. Earlier in 2013, sub-inspector Drugawati was SHO Kohdaur in 2013.