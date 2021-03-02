Won’t hear cases if social distancing is not followed: Bombay HC to lawyers, litigants

Taking cognisance of overcrowding in courts, a Bombay high court division bench headed by justice SS Shinde on Monday warned advocates and litigants that the board will be discharged if social distancing norms were not maintained in the court room, as it was essential to maintain health and safety of everyone.

Referring to the incident wherein physical hearing had to be suspended after 60 lawyers in Amravati had contracted Covid-19, the bench said that any breach in the standard operating procedure laid down by HC administration would not be tolerated.

Two weeks ago, justice GS Patel had also passed similar directions and had even ensured that only those litigants and advocates whose cases were coming up for hearing were allowed in the courtroom.

Similarly, justice PK Chavan had last week refused to hear a matter after the petitioner’s lawyer removed his mask, when his case came up for hearing.

HC had resumed physical hearing last year in December after nearly six months of virtual hearing, while the pandemic was its peak.