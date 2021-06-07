Work on checking waste discharge into Yamuna, Ghaggar still unchecked

Putting a complete check on industrial and domestic waste discharge into the Yamuna and Ghaggar rivers remains a tough task for authorities as work on these projects was found to be below expectation by the River Rejuvenation Committee (RRC) during its latest monthly meeting.

It was found that out of 100.5 MLD (millions of liter a day) being discharged into the Yamuna catchment area from 155 locations, authorities were able to divert only 48.15 MLD from 90 locations. Besides, work is yet to be started at around 18 locations.

Similarly, in the Ghaggar catchment area, out of the total 42.25 MLD being discharged from 56 locations, only 21.08 MLD from 28 locations has been diverted so far and work has not been started at 14 locations.

Moreover, out of the 145 MLD to be diverted from Leg-I, Leg-II and Leg-III of the Najafgarh drain or Badshahpur drain in Gurugram, only 104 MLD has been diverted so far.

It was also observed that out of the 126 sources of pollution identified along Yamuna, the action plan for 34 locations is pending. Along the Ghaggar, 69 out of the total 255 identified locations are yet to start taking corrective measures.

The committee also took cognisance of the slow progress on laying of sewerage network at Ambala City, Ambala Sadar, Kaithal, Jakhal Mandi, Hisar, Jagadhari-Yamuna Nagar, Palwal, Rohtak, Faridabad, Karnal and Bahadurgarh.

It was decided that the industries department will take a survey on shifting industries from several cities of Yamunanagar, Panipat, Sonepat, Rohtak and Faridabad.

During the meeting, additional director, industries, also raised the issue of constructing a separate common effluent treatment plant (CETP) and carrying the effluent through tankers for treatment on the pattern of Ludhiana.

But a top functionary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) informed that transport through tankers is not a scientifically accepted method as the effluent is highly dangerous and toxic.

HSPCB member secretary S Narayanan told Hindustan Times that the sewer network progress is regularly monitored by RRC as well as the chief secretary in the review meetings.

“The progress has been delayed to a certain extent by the pandemic. But the RRC has advised the departments concerned to expedite the same to meet the timeline,” he added.

Over the shifting of the industries, he said the Industries department will hold a survey to get the real picture of the number of units in non-conforming areas and work out a plan of action accordingly.

It is pertinent to mention here that HSPCB had found groundwater at 38 out of 78 locations in Ghaggar catchment area was unfit while in Yamuna catchment areas, 10 out of 50 locations were not complying to the norms.

