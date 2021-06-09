Work on Jewar airport may begin in August

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), the special purpose vehicle for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar, will take physical possession of 1,334 hectares of land for the first phase of the project by the end of this month, officials said on Wednesday. The construction work is likely to start at the site by the first week of August, they said.

On Wednesday, Meerut divisional commissioner Surendra Singh inspected the site, along with top officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar administration and the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), which is the nodal agency for the project. The commissioner also interacted with affected farmers from villages such as Nagla Ganeshi, Nagla Chhitar, Rohi, Parohi and Ranhera to understand if they have any issues.

According to the officials, the commissioner’s visit was aimed at expediting the work of rehabilitation and resettlement of farmers so that the work at the site can be started at earliest. The administration will provide JCB machines to farmers to get their houses demolished after vacating them, they said.

“We have already shifted 600 out of 3,003 farmers, whose houses are being demolished to make way for the work to start at the ground. To further fast-track the shifting of farmers from their houses to the new world-class airport township in Jewar, we will provide them JCB machines to get their houses demolished. We will transfer physical possession of 1,334 hectares of land to YIAPL by June-end, paving way for work to begin at the site,” said the Meerut divisional commissioner, who also reviewed the progress of the project at Sector Omega 1 office of NIAL.

The work on the ambitious project was supposed to start by June this year, but it got delayed due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the officials said, adding that the Prime Minister’s Office will soon announce the date for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the project.

“Once the work begins at the site, the project will become operational in 36 months as per the timelines. We have developed a world-class township that has all facilities such as school, dispensary, temple, park, water supply, drainage network and other civic services to make sure farmers, who gave their land, stay happy,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of NIAL.

Swiss firm Zurich International AG, the concessionaire of the airport project, will invest ₹30,000 crore and has got 40 years to fully develop this project. Under PPP model, the concessionaire will design, build, finance, operate and transfer the project to the government after 40 years. The airport will start with two runways by 2024 under phase I and it will have five runways on completion to full capacity.