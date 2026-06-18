A 22-year-old factory worker sustained severe internal injuries and is battling for his life after two colleagues allegedly forced compressed air into his body through his rectum, purportedly as a prank, at a manufacturing unit in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area on Tuesday, police said.

Worker critical after colleagues force compressed air into body as prank in Greater Noida; 2 held

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Both accused, one of whom is the victim’s cousin, have been arrested and booked for attempted murder.

The victim, who hails from Kashipur in Uttarakhand, works as a daily wage labourer at an FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) flexible packaging factory in Rabupura, police said.

According to the FIR lodged by the factory’s plant manager, the incident occurred around noon on Tuesday while the man was sweeping the factory floor. The accused allegedly used an air pipe connected to a compressed-air machine and forced air into the victim’s body, causing severe intestinal injuries.

Police said the equipment is typically used for cleaning factory floors. Within minutes of the incident, the man complained of severe abdominal pain and began bleeding, following which the factory staff rushed him to a nearby private hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “He is currently on ventilator support and his condition is critical. Doctors have indicated that surgery may be required,” said Shyam Babu Shukla, station house officer of Rabupura police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He is currently on ventilator support and his condition is critical. Doctors have indicated that surgery may be required,” said Shyam Babu Shukla, station house officer of Rabupura police station. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Preliminary inquiry suggested the men had previously engaged in similar acts. The accused allegedly told investigators that Tuesday’s incident was intended as a prank, but it turned serious.

Police registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested both accused.