Worker killed, another injured as portion of dilapidated house collapses

A labourer was killed and another injured after a portion of a dilapidated house collapsed during foundation excavation work at an adjacent plot in the South Malaka area of Prayagraj on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The house with the collapsed portion in the South Malaka area of Prayagraj on Tuesday (HT)

According to officials, foundation digging and pillar reinforcement work was underway on an empty plot adjacent to a house owned by Prakash Kesarwani. At around 3 pm, a section of the neighbouring structure suddenly caved in, triggering panic at the site.

While several workers managed to escape, two labourers—identified as 40-year-old Vinod Kumar and 30-year-old Sharda—were trapped under the debris.

Hearing their cries, local residents rushed to the spot and alerted the authorities. Police teams, along with senior officials including DCP (City) Manish Shandilya and ACP (Kotwali) Ravi Gupta, reached the scene with personnel from multiple police stations. A rescue operation was launched with the assistance of the SDRF, and both workers were pulled out and taken to hospital.

Vinod Kumar, a resident of Bhaisorha village under Haliya police station limits in Mirzapur district, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The injured worker, Sharda, is also from the same village.

Eyewitnesses said Vinod had come to the city for work along with his wife.

Following the incident, the contractor overseeing the work fled the spot. Police have launched a search to trace him and ascertain who commissioned the construction.

Confirming the incident, DCP (City) Manish Shandilya said that authorities are investigating responsibility for the construction work and that legal action will be taken against those found guilty.