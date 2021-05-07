Home / Cities / Others / World Asthma Day-2021: Take inhalers regularly, ensure cleanliness, advise pulmonologists
World Asthma Day-2021: Take inhalers regularly, ensure cleanliness, advise pulmonologists

LUCKNOW: Asthmatic patients should take their inhalers regularly, avoid sharing it and ensure their cleanliness
MAY 07, 2021
LUCKNOW: Asthmatic patients should take their inhalers regularly, avoid sharing it and ensure their cleanliness.

Prof Suryakant the head of the department (HoD) of respiratory medicine, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) said at national conference, that he connected virtually, on the occasion of World Asthma Day on Thursday.

Prof Surya Kant while explaining how patients can tackle this virus with coexisting Asthma said, “In the present situation any new symptom must be considered as Covid, and testing of COVID-19 should be recommended.”

Dr Jyoti Bajpai, assistant professor in department of respiratory medicine, KGMU, Lucknow was the organiser of conference that was supported by Dr Ajay Kumar Verma, Dr Darshan Bajaj, Dr Ankit Katiyar and residents Dr Sapna and Dr Aniket.

Dr AK Singh, pulmonologist, Chandan Hospital in a press statement said, “Asthma is a chronic respiratory disorder in which there is inflammation (swelling) of the airways in the lungs. Due to this inflammation, the airways are narrowed, and the lungs become vulnerable to various allergens which act as triggers for an asthma attack.”

Dr Rajneesh Srivastava, pulmonologist, Medanta Hospital, said, “Asthma requires long term treatment and inhalers play a vital role in helping people lead a healthy life with asthma. Many patients frequently underutilise their medications or use their inhalers incorrectly. It should not be stopped without consultation.”

