...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

World Bank releases USD 340 mn for Amaravati development, additional USD 150 mn likely in Apr

World Bank releases USD 340 mn for Amaravati development, additional USD 150 mn likely in Apr

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 11:45 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Amaravati, The World Bank has released USD 340 million so far for the Amaravati Capital Phase-I development, a top official from the international financial institution has said.

World Bank releases USD 340 mn for Amaravati development, additional USD 150 mn likely in Apr

Andhra Pradesh is likely to get another USD 150 million by the end of April, a senior state government official said.

"In April, we are getting another USD 130-150 million from both the entities ." The rate of interest would be about 8 to 8.5 per cent and will keep fluctuating depending upon the international rates, the official said.

The World Bank, along with the Asian Development Bank have committed USD 1,600 million for the Amaravati Capital Phase-I development. Besides the WB and ADB, the Centre will be funding 1,400 crore, out of the 15,000 crore committed by it.

"In terms of disbursements, the World Bank has issued USD 340 million as of April 2026. The AIUDP is being implemented under the Program for Results framework, under which disbursements are linked to the achievement of certain results or milestones, and not according to a fixed schedule," a World Bank spokesperson told PTI.

Work on building core infrastructure for the new city is also underway, with contractors mobilised to build the network of arterial and neighborhood roads, housing buildings and city-wide systems for water supply, wastewater and stormwater drainage that are being supported by the World Bank- supported Programme.

"Flood management works are also making steady progress with over 35 per cent of the works completed across six locations," the WB official said.

The WB will continue to support the Andhra Pradesh government by leveraging international best practices and technical expertise to help make Amaravati a well-managed, climate-resilient city that can spur growth, create jobs, and provide a better quality of life for its current and future residents, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
amaravati world bank andhra pradesh
Home / Cities / Other Cities / World Bank releases USD 340 mn for Amaravati development, additional USD 150 mn likely in Apr
Home / Cities / Other Cities / World Bank releases USD 340 mn for Amaravati development, additional USD 150 mn likely in Apr
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.