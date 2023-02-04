WORLD CANCER DAY: ‘Tobacco use leading to rise in cases; 1 in 9 Indians at risk’

LUCKNOW Tobacco consumption and better diagnostic facilities are leading to more cancer cases in recent times, said doctors on the World Cancer Day (February 4).

“Major causes of cancer include tobacco use in the form of smoking and alcohol consumption. Reduced intake of low fruit, vegetable and fibre-rich food is also a factor. Lack of physical activity, malnutrition, and genetic factors also lead to cancer. Besides, a few cancer types are related with infections such as Human papilloma virus,” said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD, pulmonary critical care medicine at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) at a press conference on Saturday.

This year, the theme of World Cancer Day is “Close The Care Gap”. According to data, cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 1 crore deaths in 2020 i.e. nearly one in every six deaths was caused due to cancer. In 2020, India reported over 27 lakh cancer cases and in 2022, 14.6 lakh new patients were recorded, added Dr Prakash.

Suggesting measures to prevent cancer, KGMU’s Dr Surya Kant said, “Stay away from drugs and fast food. Patients and their families often go through emotional and financial distress in cancer cases. Tobacco is the cause of over 40-types of ailments, including cancer. Smokers inhale 30% of the smoke while those around them are forced to breathe the remaining 70%.”

To mark the day, Medanta Hospital organised a programme -- “Rubaru” -- on Saturday. The event was dedicated to cancer survivors. “Medanta Hospital has successfully treated many cancer patients over the years. We will continue to provide services of new techniques and expert doctors. We are going to start radiotherapy soon,” said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, medical director, Medanta Hospital.

Meanwhile, addressing an event on the day, Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of international doctors, said, “Early diagnosis is the key when it comes to treatment of chronic diseases. For early diagnosis, people should ensure that they do not ignore early symptoms and consult a doctor instead of ignoring symptoms or self-medication.”

The Indian Medical Association in Lucknow also organised an awareness programme on the day. During the event, experts shared their views on causes and symptoms of cancer, said Professor JD Rawat, president IMA, Lucknow. The doctors who addressed the press conference by pulmonary critical care medicine department at the KGMU on Saturday include -- Dr Sachin Kumar, Dr Mrityunjaya Singh, Dr Anurag Tripathi, Dr Ravikant ,Dr Deepak, Dr Shubhra, and Dr Smriti.