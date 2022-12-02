World Disability Day: Battling physical odds, disabled in U.P. inching closer to success each day

LUCKNOW: It’s not a level playing field, especially for those handicapped by a physical disability, but life is what you make of it and disability is only an obstacle to success if you let it be. A few residents of Uttar Pradesh live each day of their lives by this philosophy.

While we all have read stories of specially-abled people achieving great success through sheer hard work, on the occasion of World Disability Day (December 3) this year, HT spoke to a few individuals who have not yet achieved fame and fortune but they toil every day to achieve their dreams. For what is success, if not fighting the odds and never giving up!

The life of Barabanki-resident Ajeet Singh is a case in point. He sustained a spinal cord injury during a car accident in 2012. He was just 21 when the accident dashed his hopes of joining the Army. Following the accident, he underwent intensive physiotherapy and treatment, which cost ₹2 lakh monthly. When psychosomatic pains grew intense, doctors in New Delhi suggested he move closer to nature. It was then Ajeet returned to his hometown Barabanki and in 2016, he opened the first-ever digital library for children along the Ghagra river. He also launched NGO Chaitanya Foundation to teach kids.

“I could either put more money into further treatment and wait for an impossible cure or put my efforts and focus into doing something that would actually give me a sense of accomplishment. In the last four years, I have not had any other health issues or infections due to the injury. Helping kids has not only helped me mentally but physically as well,” said Singh. On being asked about his positive attitude towards life, he said, “We should never lose hope and work towards a better future.”

Mathura-resident Beer Singh shares Ajeet’s zeal for life. Beer has had a 45% orthopaedic disability in his left leg since childhood but instead of making it an impediment, he has learnt to work with it. “I run a tailor shop in Mathura’s Kosi Kalan area. I learned how to speak to my clients, how to handle them, how to market, advertise and expand my business during an entrepreneurial training programme run by a non-profit organisation about four years ago. Today, I run my business like any other person without thinking about my disability.” He added, “I have become accustomed to my legs not working properly, my only focus is to maximise profits and serve my customers well.”

Rising para-athlete Shiv Kishore from Firozabad has a similar life story. Both his legs were paralysed when he was just four. However, he didn’t let his dreams meet the same fate. Kishore goes to the gym daily, which involves crossing two bridges, to achieve his dream of becoming a weightlifter. Presently, he is in Bhopal to participate in a wheelchair cricket match.

“I have travelled to many different places to compete in weightlifting and cricket competitions. Most recently, I travelled to Kolkata for a competition. People usually underestimate us. Some are even reluctant to help us. However, I feel dwelling upon the disability can bring no good. Only hard work can take us closer to our dreams,” said Kishore.

