World Kidney Day: Transplant patients now planning to begin life afresh

LUCKNOW Following a hiatus of seven years, 30-year-old Sachin Kumar is ready to start working again. He had to take a break from working at a photo studio due to his kidney ailment. However, the kidney transplant, which was conducted in November last year, has instilled a new lease of life in him. “I feel much better now,” says Kumar.

The Monday event was organised by KGMU’s department of nephrology. (HT Photo)

He was among the several others who attended the programme held at the Lucknow-based King George’s Medical University ahead of World Kidney Day (March 9). The Monday event was organised by KGMU’s department of nephrology.

“Transplant operations provide a big relief to patients and help them rid of frequent dialysis. This allows them to lead normal professional and personal life. Transplant is done only under specific medical conditions when there is no other better medical option left,” said Professor Vishwajeet Singh, HoD nephrology.

“With things coming back to normal I wish I get my son married soon,” said Geeta Devi, mother of Kumar. She donated the organ to her son for a transplant operation. Geeta accompanied Sachin on every trip for dialysis from their native Sikori village in Hardoi some 45 kilometres away. “We just come for follow-ups now,” she added.

Ratan Kumar, another transplant patient and football coach, said, “I quit playing football after developing a kidney problem. With a transplant operation done in January, I am now planning to begin life afresh.”

Addressing the press conference, experts -- including Dr Medhavi Gautam, Dr Lakshay Kumar, and Professor Vishwajeet -- said, “People can keep a tab on their kidney function with simple tests that may be done once a year.” Dr Medhavi added, “Serum creatinine and Urine RM are two simple tests that indicate if there is a problem in the kidney.”

“The body needs 1.5-to-2.5 litres of water every day. Some people drink a litre of water in the morning but this is not required. Distribute the water intake according to body type and need and according to the climate,” said Professor Vishwajeet.

