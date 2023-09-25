World-class cruise terminal to come up in Varanasi: Union min

Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said that a world-class cruise terminal will be constructed in Varanasi for expansion of river tourism in the city. He further alluded to facilitation of the movement of goods to and from Nepal via waterways.

Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal speaking at a roadshow in Varanasi (HT Photo)

He was speaking at a roadshow organised at the Trade Facilitation Centre in Varanasi for the upcoming Global Maritime India Summit 2023, scheduled between October 17 and October 19, at MMRDA Ground, BKC, Mumbai.

The ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways organised the roadshow in an effort to drive cooperative and sustainable growth in the maritime sector. Sonowal chaired the event, which also saw the presence of key figures, including representatives from governments of UP and Nepal.

Sonowal added, “In the heart of Varanasi, the cradle of our civilization, we embarked on a transformative journey to shape India’s destiny. Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is poised to become the third largest economy in the world. Waterways and logistics are the bedrock of our economic growth, and the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 is the catalyst for partnership and realising the shared vision of generating investment of 10 lakh crores and creating more than 15 lakh employment avenues for the youth of this nation.”

The minister elaborated on the government’s commitment to create a sustainable and modern ecosystem by stating, “The Jal Marg Vikas Project and Arth Ganga initiative are tangible testaments to our dedication. Our multi-modal terminals, innovative Ganga River transport, and modernisation of 60 community jetties are bolstering industries and preserving our cultural heritage. We’re fostering regional cooperation with neighboring countries and offering exciting cruises on the Ganga. This transformation is green and sustainable and aligns with our environmental stewardship commitment.”

Speaking at the roadshow, Bipin Rajbhandari, registrar, Nepal Panijahaj Karyalaya (Nepal Shipping Office), ministry of physical infrastructure and transport, Nepal said, “Nepal is the centre of all maritime activities, especially with India. Our aim is to propel the sector towards excellence in the future and have already announced multiple initiatives for navigation purposes in the travel, tourism and trade segment.”

He also expressed his gratitude towards the government of India for signing a special trade agreement with Nepal, aimed at faster and easier movement of goods via waterways. He added, “This agreement will not only create greater collaboration opportunities for both the nations in the trade and tourism sectors but also help in capacity building and training of the existing workforce for further expansion of the maritime sectors across geographies. The Kalughat Terminal, situated at the North banks of the River Ganga (NW-1), has a budget of ₹82.48 crore and can handle 77,000 TEUs.”