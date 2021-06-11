Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wrestler Sushil Kumar's judicial custody extended till June 25
others

Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s judicial custody extended till June 25

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Olympic medallist and wrestler Sushil Kumar till June 25 in connection to his alleged involvement in the murder of co-wrestler Sagar Dhankar at the Chhatrasal Stadium
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Reetika Jain at the end of the nine-days’ judicial custody. The international wrestler is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping. He, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar (23) succumbed to the injuries later.

Police have alleged Kumar is the “main culprit and mastermind” of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence, wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar. Kumar was nabbed on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. He has already undergone custodial interrogation of 10 days. A total of 10 people, including Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

