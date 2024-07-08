Yadav Bandhus of Kashi, 18 states to perform Jalabhishek at KV temple on first Monday of Shravan

The Yadav Badhus of Kashi, along with their community members from 18 states, will perform Jalabhishek (offering Gangajal) at Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the first Monday of Shravan, which falls on July 22. The tradition of collectively offering water to Baba Kashi Vishwanath by Yadav brothers was started in 1952 by Teju Sardar. (For representation)

As per the tradition, Yadav Badhus of Kashi dress up in white vests, white dhoti and wrap saffron gamchhas (scarf) on their heads. They carry pitchers on their shoulders to the Ganga Ghat, collect Gangajal, walk to Baba Kashi Vishwanath temple, and offer Ganga Jal to Baba Kashi Vishwanath every year in the Month of Shravan.

Jantraleshwar Yadav, who leads the group, said, “Yadav Bandhus from 18 states will visit Kashi on the first Monday of Shravan. Around 200 Yadav Bandhus from Delhi, 500 each from 18 states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal will perform Jalabhishek this time.”

National OBC Commission chairman Jagdish Yadav accepted his invitation and will accompany the group, he said, adding that all preparations have been completed and the group will collect Gangajal from the Sheetala Ghat.

He further said that the tradition of Yadav Bandhu is very old. Earlier, his father Teju Sardar used to lead the group and now he leads them.

Meanwhile, another group of Yadav Bandhus will collect Gangajal from Kedar Ghat and perform Jalabhishek of Baba Gauri Kedareshwar, Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Trilochan Mahadev, and Tilbhandeshwar, as well as the Mahamrityunjay Temple.