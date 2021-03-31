Year on, medical students of Chinese universities yet to resume physical classes

Medical student Rajesh P would have graduated from his University in China last July, but thanks to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the 24-year-old is still awaiting his degree.

Despite spending back home a year ago due to the Covid-imposed lockdown around the world, Rajesh has no clear idea about going back to China, as the latest statement released by the Chinese government gives no deadline on when the entry restriction for international students ends. In its March 22 statement, the Indian Embassy in Beijing clarified that the recent decision of the Chinese government, related to visa facilitation for foreigners visiting China, does not apply to foreign students.

“Chinese authorities at various levels continue to maintain their position that on account of last year’s announcement by the ministry of foreign affairs of the People’s Republic of China to suspend temporarily the entry of foreigners holding valid Chinese visa and residence permits following the outbreak Covid-19 in many countries, the visa suspension on foreigners stays until further notice,” read the statement released by the embassy.

Students are now worried about their future. A third-year student from Jianghan University in Wuhan, said, “Most of us want to withdraw our admission from China and continue our education elsewhere. However, the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India mandates that we finish our course from the institute we got admitted to.”

Apart from theory, colleges in China are now holding practicals also online. “Our seniors are being taught surgery online,” she said.

“I had already started my medical internship in January 2020 at the First Hospital of Jilin University when the Covid-19 situation in China started getting out of hand and everyone was asked to stay home. By February, our families back home started getting worried and most foreign national students flew back home by March as the country was under severe lockdown restrictions,” said Rajesh, a final-year student who has been home in Santacruz since March 2020.

According to the rules in China, MBBS students finish their final-year course and immediately have to complete a 52-week physical internship in assigned hospitals to be awarded their MBBS degree. While the first, second and third-year MBBS students are currently attending lectures online, the final-year students are at a loss as their internship can only be completed once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

According to data from the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), in 2018 and 2019 China received around 500,000 international students each, the third highest in the world after the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK).

Official data shows that in 2018, over 23,000 Indian students were enrolled in various programmes in China. Indians represent the fourth largest group of international students in China, after South Koreans, Thais and Pakistanis.

While students in India are in constant touch with Indian Embassy officials in Beijing, many have now started support groups on social networking sites to reach out to other international students facing the same problem.

“Out of desperation, many of us are sharing our stories on Facebook and Instagram, hoping to attract the attention of Indian as well as Chinese governments. With lockdown restrictions easing out slowly, even the universities in China can start allowing students in phases and insist on the 14-day quarantine period before starting physical classes,” said another student.

Officials from Indian embassy are encouraging students to stay in touch with their respective universities for updates.

“The embassy will continue to engage with Chinese officials to seek progress on the issue of movement of people between the two countries,” said the statement.