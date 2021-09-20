Yogi Adityanath: BJP government wiped out mafias, goons from Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the previous governments in the state of protecting the mafias and goons and said his government was wiping them out.

Yogi was addressing a gathering after launching development projects and distributing certificates of various government schemes to the beneficiaries at a ground in Saidpur town of Ghazipur.

In an apparent reference to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the CM said the mafioso, who defamed the name of the district, was being wiped out from Ghazipur.

“BJP government knows how to deal with goons, mafia very well. Bulldozers are being run over the properties of goons and mafia in BJP government. In the previous governments, they used to get government protection,” he said.

Yogi said the entire country was developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today people can do aachman (religious ritual) with Gangajal. Continuous efforts have been done for improving the health infrastructure. The daughter of the poor is the daughter of the government,” he said.

The CM also claimed that there had been a big change in the state in the last four and a half years.

“The BJP government is working continuously for the benefit and development of farmers. Many schemes are being launched for the benefit of the farmers. Government schemes are reaching every village now,” the CM said.

He also hit out at opposition parties over development.

“Development is the agenda of BJP. The government is dedicated to the respect of the people. BJP government is dedicated to the interests of the people,” he said.

The chief minister also promised to get the Purvanchal Expressway inaugurated soon by PM Modi.

“Purvanchal Expressway will change lives of people. Development will get a new impetus in the entire region. PM Modi has done the work of changing the destiny and picture of the country,” Yogi said.

He said the BJP government did not see caste, region and face and worked for all sections of society.

Yogi said the government has cracked down on illegal mining and illegal occupations and removed illegal encroachments on lands.

Medical college, Ghazipur will be named after Maharishi Vishwamitra

Chief minister Yogi Adityhanath said Ghazipur is known since the Ramayana period and the medical college at Ghazipur will be named after Maharishi Vishwamitra.

‘Oppn never thought about country, people and youths’

Later speaking at a function in Jaunpur, Yogi alleged the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress never thought about the country, people and youths.

The CM alleged that during the rule of previous government, when job advertisements appeared or vacant posts were advertised, a family used to come out with a bag.

“Nepotism and graft was rampant during the previous regime. But the BJP government ended the same and made recruitment process completely transparent,” he said.

The CM also asserted that BJP never does politics of casteism and dynasty.

“In earlier governments, there used to be riots on every festival, but this is not happening in the BJP government,” he said.