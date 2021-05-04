Yogi announces 25% extra salary for doctors, nurses on Covid duty

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced 25% extra salary or honorarium for doctors and nursing staff on Covid duty at government-run hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, the state government said in a statement.

A range of other frontline health and sanitation workers in the state would also get additional emoluments. He made the announcement at the Covid review meeting with Team-9 here.

“All health workers, doctors, paramedics, housekeeping staff, sanitation workers, ASHA (accredited social health activist) and anganwadi workers are setting an exemplary example of service and compassion. The state government will provide such workers with additional emoluments as an encouragement. For doctors, nursing staff working at hospitals, 25 % extra would be given over their present salary/honorarium. This would apply even when they are off-duty in their isolation period post-duty,” he said according to the statement.

The chief minister also said that medical/nursing final year students will be also put on Covid duty. They too will be paid honorarium.

He also said retired health workers, experienced doctors and ex-servicemen should also be deployed on Covid duties and they will get an honorarium as per rules and orders that will soon be issued in this connection.

Giving further details, a state government spokesperson later said, “Doctors and paramedical staff giving their valuable services in Covid will get 25% additional emoluments/honorarium on their basic pay while the final year medical students, paramedics, nursing staff and retired doctors/nurses etc will be engaged contractually/outsourced at 25% more rates than the existing NHM (national health mission) rates.”