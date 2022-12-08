Yogi congratulates U.P. bypoll winners, thanks Rampur voters for BJP win

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all three candidates who won by-elections in Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and Rampur and Khatauli assembly seats.

In a tweet on by-election results, the U.P. CM said, “Hearty congratulations to all the candidates who won the Mainpuri, Rampur, and Khatauli by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has won the seat of Rampur for the first time. I congratulate all BJP workers of Rampur, including our candidate Akash Saxena. I am thankful to the people of Rampur.”

The tweet was posted after BJP’s Akash Saxena won the Rampur seat, which was held by senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan. The bypoll to the seat was necessitated after Khan was disqualified following his conviction in a hate speech case. For BJP, the Rampur bypoll win assumes significance as the constituency has been the pocket borough of the Samajwadi Party.

However, despite high-octane campaigning, BJP couldn’t secure a win in Mainpuri and Khatauli. While SP’s Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri seat with a stupendous victory margin, RLD’s Madan Bhaiya managed to defeat BJP’s Rajkumar Saini in the Khatauli by-election.

The Mainpuri seat was vacated after the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. On the other hand, the Khatauli seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Vikram Saini was disqualified following his conviction in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar violence case.

