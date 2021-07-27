Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Yogi for coordination with Invest India to make a trillion dollar economy
others

Yogi for coordination with Invest India to make a trillion dollar economy

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that the state government was working on a plan to make UP a trillion dollar economy and would work in coordination with the Invest India to push the state’s economy ahead
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:59 PM IST
He said the state government had worked out an action plan and asked officers to ensure coordination with Invest India’s action plan.

Yogi stated this after viewing a presentation made virtually by Invest India about making UP a trillion dollar economy. He said the state government was expeditiously working to make the state a trillion dollar economy in accordance with the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh had emerged as an attractive destination for investment, he said, adding the state government had done exemplary work in the past four and a half years.

The CM said this would help in attracting investors and bringing about capital investment in the state. The state government should workout short term and long term schemes for attracting investment, he said.

Minister for micro, small and medium enterprise Siddharth Nath Singh said UP was second in ease of doing business ranking and it was also the second biggest economy in terms of GSDP. CEO Invest India Deepak Bagla said Invest India was extending all possible cooperation in making UP a trillion dollar economy. He said Invest India was a non-profit organization working to boost investment. It was working on projects worth 37,000 crore in 37 sectors in the state and this would lead to creation of jobs on a large scale.

