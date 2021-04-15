Yogi for strict action against hospitals declining Covid patients

Taking strong exception to reports of reluctance and dilly-dallying of certain hospitals in admitting Covid-19 patients, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a case under the Epidemic Act be registered against all those who turn away patients sent to them on recommendations of district magistrates (DMs) and chief medical officers (CMOs).

A state government press release said the state medical education department has issued orders in this regard to all the divisional commissioners, DMs and CMOs of Uttar Pradesh.

It said Yogi had recently emphasised the need of setting up an oxygen generation plant to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen in medical colleges and hospitals. Several oxygen plants have been set up in medical colleges and hospitals of the state on the CM’s initiative.

The oxygen plants are also being set up at government medical colleges in Saharanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Banda as well as at autonomous state medical colleges at Firozabad, Ayodhya, Basti and Bahraich districts. It said the state medical education department had released about ₹1.15 crore, including 14.37 lakh for each plant at each medical college and hospital four day ago.

Principal secretary, medical education, Alok Kumar said protecting the lives of people infected with coronavirus remained the state government’s top priority and any negligence or dilly-dallying on the part of hospital administrations in treating the patients would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

It said the state government had already purchased adequate quantities of ventilators, HFNC and BIPAP for government hospitals and medical colleges to treat critical patients. The state boasts of having more than 5000 ventilators, 1600 high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) oxygen supply system and 1000 bi-level positive airway pressure (BIPAP) machines in medical colleges and hospitals in addition to those in private hospitals.